De-Lea Deane-Allen of Higher Bar Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- De-Lea Deane-Allen is a leadership coach who believes effective leaders coach and manage at the same time—- they are clear on goals and expectations AND they coach and support their team through the challenges of meeting those expectations. Knowing that a leader can deeply care about the people they lead and hold them accountable to results is an experience that helped her realize her true purpose and achieve her greatest impact. So, after years of working in training and non-profit capacities, she became a coach focused on supporting leaders, cultivating their skills and enabling them to be more effective in leadership and management.

“I think coaching those in senior leadership has a significant impact, and in a number of ways. Many leaders have moments when they feel overwhelmed and experience a dip in confidence — coaching creates a non-judgmental space for them to reclaim their confidence and face challenges with renewed energy. For other leaders, coaching creates space to understand what is getting in the way of their vision and to craft a plan to manage those barriers. Increasing our self-awareness, balance, and agency enables people to better navigate challenges, manage stress, perform at a higher level, and create the conditions for their team to do the same. I help each leader be the best version of themselves.”

De-Lea now has 15 cumulative years of experience in equipping leaders, leading with emotional intelligence, mentoring and coaching, particularly when it comes to managing toward results with empathy, inclusion, and equity. She calls her practice Higher Bar Leadership and in a world where things are always shifting and the bar keeps on raising, the business name clearly conveys her aims.

The coaching firm serves the DC Metro area and far beyond. They aim to create workplaces where all people can learn, transform, and thrive. Key areas of focus include leadership development, executive coaching, change management, adaptive leadership, strategic advising, diversity and inclusion, public speaking, and management consulting.

“I was most fortunate to have nurturing and transformative experiences with managers during my career; but not everyone does. The old power and control models have limited impact and will not work for the next generation. A more evolved style of leadership is needed. Set a higher bar so people of diverse backgrounds have equal opportunity to thrive and make significant impact. Many leaders believe they must choose between caring about people or caring about performance. We believe great leaders do both. I follow the research on leaders that lead LASTING change and encourage others to do the same.”

De-Lea has a lot of thoughts like this to share. She advises leaders to be clear about what they want. To overcome the self-doubt associated with stepping into a C Suite role. And to manage your own self-limiting mindsets related to giving or receiving feedback. She believes confident leaders create space for everyone’s brilliance to shine and the key to authentic confidence is a clear vision and leveraging your strengths and values in service of that vision. Personally, she had set a 10-year vision and actually accomplished it. Recognizing and stating one’s aspirations is part of how we make it all happen.

De Lea is a gifted speaker and has led talks and workshops in addition to her coaching work. We’d venture to say it is one of her superpowers. She tells everyone to believe in themselves and find their superpowers as well.

Go forward with confidence. Take time to get clear. Set your team up for success with care and clarity. Give and get feedback. Listen to your people and what they find most challenging or rewarding. These are all some of her wonderful tips for today’s leaders.

