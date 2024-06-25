Global Excitation Systems Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Excitation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global excitation systems market is projected to grow from $2.53 billion in 2023 to $2.67 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for electricity, industrialization, urbanization, grid stability concerns, and the energy crisis. The market is anticipated to reach $3.17 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%. Key factors contributing to this growth include grid modernization initiatives, energy storage integration, renewable energy integration, smart grid evolution, and climate change mitigation.
Increasing Popularity of Solar and Wind Power Drives Market Growth
The increasing popularity of solar and wind power is expected to propel the growth of the excitation systems market. Solar and wind power, as renewable energy sources, harness sunlight and wind to generate electricity, thus reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. Synchronous generators are integral to solar and wind power plants, converting mechanical energy into electrical energy. For example, a National Renewable Energy Laboratory report highlighted that global photovoltaic installations reached 231 GWdc in 2022, with China leading the surge. The growing awareness of climate change and environmental impacts has accelerated the shift towards renewable energy, driving the excitation systems market.
Key Players and Market Trends
Major companies in the excitation systems market include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens Energy AG, ABB Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Emerson Electric Co., and others. These companies are focusing on strategic collaborations to modernize power generation infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and sustainability. For instance, in October 2022, Reivax North America Inc. partnered with Siemens AG to replace the UNITROL F static excitation system for a Siemens steam turbine, showcasing the industry's commitment to technological excellence and reliability.
Trends in the Market
Key trends in the excitation systems market include digitalization and remote monitoring, optimized control algorithms, modular and scalable designs, plug-and-play compatibility, asset management, and the integration of renewable energy sources. These trends are expected to shape the market landscape, providing innovative solutions for power generation and grid stability.
Segments
• By Type: Rotational, Static, Brushless
• By Controller Type: Analog, Digital •
By Application: Synchronous Generator, Synchronous Motor
• By End User: Power Generation Industry, Heavy Industries, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Other End Users
Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
North America was the largest region in the excitation systems market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities.
