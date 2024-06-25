TiniFiber® Unveils Ultra-Compact, High-Speed Arc Fusion Splicers
Core Alignment and V-Groove Splicers for Precise, Low-Loss Splicing
Today’s busy installers demand systems that deliver reliable, low-loss splicing in the shortest time. The new ultra-compact Mini series arc fusion splicers address this demand.”LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-listed TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions, has partnered with FiberFox America Inc. to unveil two new arc fusion splicer systems that will help installers speed the precision, low-loss splicing of the company’s compact, lightweight and durable armored fiber optic cables.
Providing Active Core Alignment and V-groove splicing respectively, the Mini 6S+ and Mini 12R+ are the industry’s smallest arc fusion splicers and both come with two batteries as standard. The Mini 6S+ uses six motors to directly align fiber cores for reliable single strand splices , while the Mini 12R+ can handle up to 12 ribbon fiber strands simultaneously.
Both of the new systems offer comprehensive touchscreen control and feature an innovative two-CCD camera system for high-accuracy fiber alignment. The units are fully compatible with Splice-On Connector (SOC) technology and are supplied with a thermal stripper, precision cleaver, cleaning kit and all of the consumables needed to get up and running immediately.
“Today’s busy installers demand systems that deliver reliable, low-loss splicing in the shortest possible time,” said Christian Peterson, Founder of TiniFiber. “With splicing times down to just six seconds and dual batteries as standard, the new ultra-compact Mini series arc fusion splicers address this demand while optimizing on-site productivity.”
The Mini 6S+ measures 4.88 x 4.85 x 5.43 inches (124 x 123.2 x 138mm) and weighs 3.4lbs (1.54kg). Typical splice loss is from 0.01dB to 0.04dB depending on cable type and a ‘quick mode’ will deliver a singlemode splice time of just six seconds. Up to 90 splice programs and up to 32 heating programs can be configured by the user and onboard memory accommodates saving up to 10,000 splice records and 2,000 splice images.
The Mini 12R+ has similar dimensions as the Mini 6S+ and weighs just 3.05lbs (1.38kg). Typical splice loss is from 0.02dB to 0.08dB depending on cable type; typical splice time is 15 seconds. Up to 140 splice programs and up to 38 heating programs can be configured by the user and the unit’s splice memory supports up to 5,000 records.
Each unit is supplied as a kit inside a protective yellow hard carry case and will come with a 3-pack of FastTrack Calibration Services, performed in the USA. Services Include - Demo Loaner, Factory Refresh, Software updates, Replace Electrodes, Clean Optical Components, Diagnostic and Performance Test.
For further information on the TiniFiber Mini series of arc fusion splicers visit: https://tinifiber.com/products/fusion-splicers/
About TiniFiber®:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
emma@grandbridges.com