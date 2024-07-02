Montana West and LEE Join Hands, Officially Unveiling New Bag Designs
Montana West's partnership with LEE is a transformative start, promising future designs that blend signature Western aesthetics with LEE's denim expertise.
Hooray! The new LEE by Montana West collection is now available for purchase on the Montana West Official Site.”DALLAS, TEXAS, US, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montana West, a leading brand in Western purses and designs, is thrilled to announce an exclusive collaboration with the iconic denim brand LEE to create LEE purses. This partnership marks a transformative start, blending signature Western aesthetics with LEE's denim expertise. It also represents a significant milestone for both brands, expanding their reach to fashion-forward consumers who seek an exquisite range of bags that cater to contemporary style with a touch of Western flair.
— Montana West Official
The LEE by Montana West collection is now available for purchase on the Montana West website.
Key highlights: Four viral designs of leather and denim totes have been released. Two large totes feature light gold-tone hardware, a prominent LEE logo on the front, interwoven light gold-tone chain links, leather shoulder straps, and two leather top handles. The other two smaller totes are convertible with crossbody straps.
Product details:
1. Small LEE Fashion Tote Bags:
○ Materials: premium denim with leather accents/ Leather
○ Features: interior pockets, zip closure, and adjustable straps
○ Design: classic LEE denim aesthetic
2. The Large Leather Tote Bag:
○ Materials: high-quality synthetic leather
○ Features: spacious interior, reinforced handles, and stylish hardware
○ Design: elegant and practical, suitable for both professional and casual settings
3. The Large LEE Denim Tote Bag:
○ Materials: iconic LEE denim
○ Features: durable construction, multiple compartments, and secure closures
○ Design: perfect for casual outings, embodying a timeless and relaxed style
"We are thrilled to partner with LEE, starting small with a shopping tote design," says Marlcon, the head designer of Montana West. "The LEE by Montana West collaboration highlights our shared commitment to quality and style. LEE's classic and energetic style perfectly infuses vibrance to our Western product line, and we are confident that our customers will love these daily go-to bags - minimalism, durable, convertible, spacious, with plenty of separate compartments. Likewise, we also expect LEE to play up the Western Aesthetic angle in a big way this year."
Chloé and Louis Vuitton are embracing Western design elements this fall like American Western wardrobes and cowboy-inspired silhouettes. Since March, western boot and apparel retailers have seen a 20% boost, driven by the cowboy fashion trend sparked by Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album. It is promising that this year's partnership will encourage even more people to give Western fashion a whirl, resulting in better revenue.
Montana West has created many viral Wrangler purses over the years, including the Southwestern Print Tote (aka Aztec tote), concealed carry tote, floral tooled tote, and hair-on-cowhide tote. The LEE collaboration marks a new beginning. Montana West and LEE share a vision for the future, with plans to continue their partnership and introduce innovative designs that will set new trends in the fashion industry.
Explore the new LEE Tote bag collection today on the Montana West website and elevate your accessory game with these fashionable and functional pieces.
Availability:
The highly anticipated LEE by Montana West shopping tote collection is now available for purchase exclusively on the Montana West website. Fashion lovers are encouraged to act quickly to secure these limited-edition pieces. Visit www.montana-west.com to explore more.
About Montana West:
Montana West combines the best of traditional Western elements with modern design, offering a wide range of Western purses, wallets, handbag sets, western apparel, and accessories that are both stylish and functional. With a rich history spanning over 30 years, Montana West has established itself as a leader in the industry, specializing in high-quality Western products.
Known for their exceptional craftsmanship and unique designs, Montana West products are a favorite among fashion-forward consumers who appreciate the perfect blend of classic and contemporary styles. The extensive collection includes not only Western purses, wallets, and handbag sets but also an array of Western apparel and accessories. From intricately designed leather handbags to versatile denim totes, each piece is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring both aesthetic appeal and practical functionality.
About LEE:
LEE is a legendary American denim and apparel brand that has been delivering quality, style, and comfort for over a century. With a commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, LEE continues to be a leading name in fashion, known for its iconic denim products and timeless appeal.
For more information about Montana West and its collaboration with LEE, please follow Montana West on social media. Stay tuned for future collaborations and exciting releases from Montana West.
LEO
MONTANA WEST
972-798-8808
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Montana West and LEE Announce Exclusive Collaboration: Stylish TOTE Bags Now Available