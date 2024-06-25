PHILIPPINES, June 25 - Press Release

June 25, 2024 Cayetano emphasizes government's duty to "promote good and prevent evil" at 5th LEDAC Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday drove legislative initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's economy during the 5th Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting, emphasizing that it is the government's duty to "promote good and prevent evil." The senator shared this statement along with a photo on his official Facebook page at Malacañang Palace where the President convened the council to discuss priority measures on June 25, 2024. Cayetano serves as one of the members from the legislatives of the LEDAC, which facilitates high-level policy discussions on crucial issues and concerns affecting national development and advises the national economic and planning agency on essential programs and policies. Details regarding the bills discussed and the outcome of the meeting between senators and congressmen have not been disclosed as of now. Several of Cayetano's legislative measures as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology were included in the LEDAC Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), with a target for passage by the end of June 2024. Notable among these were the Open Access in Data Transmission Act and the E-Governance Act, among others. The Open Access in Data Transmission Act seeks to enhance the Philippines' digital infrastructure by expanding access to data services. This legislation aims to boost connectivity, spur innovation, attract investments, and create jobs across multiple sectors. "We can no longer afford to be in the dark ages when it comes to the internet and its accessibility to each and every Filipino," Cayetano said. Cayetano also advocated for the E-Governance Act, citing the lengthy and often frustrating process of accessing government services and assistance. He described it as a "game changer" that would expedite government services and reduce opportunities for corruption. "We must see e-governance as a blessing to our country because it makes government services more efficient, less prone to corruption, and more inclusive," he said. Cayetano's active participation in the LEDAC meeting underscores his commitment to legislative measures that drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for Filipinos. With his continued leadership and dedication, these legislative initiatives are poised to be given priority in the Senate when it reconvenes on July 22, coinciding with the State of the Nation Address (SONA). Cayetano, itinulak ang tungkulin ng pamahalaan na 'promote good and prevent evil' sa 5th LEDAC Aktibong isinulong ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang mga panukala na naglalayong palakasin ang ekonomiya sa bansa sa naganap na pagpupulong sa 5th Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) Binigyang-diin din niya ang tungkulin ng pamahalaan na isulong ang kabutihan at pigilin ang kasamaan -- "Promote good and prevent evil," aniya sa kanyang official Facebook page kasama ang kanyang litrato sa Malacañang Palace kung saan pinulong ng Pangulo ang konseho upang talakayin ang mga prayoridad na hakbang noong June 25, 2024. Si Cayetano ay kasapi sa mga legislative members ng LEDAC, ang konseho na tumatalakay sa mga patakaran ukol sa mga mahahalagang isyu na nakakaapekto sa national development, na siya ring taga-payo sa national economic and planning agency sa mga importanteng mga programa at patakaran. Ang mga detalye tungkol sa mga panukalang batas na tinalakay at ang resulta ng pagpupulong sa pagitan ng mga senador at kongresista ay hindi pa naiulat hanggang sa ngayon. Ilan sa mga panukalang batas ni Cayetano bilang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology ay kasama sa LEDAC Common Legislative Agenda (CLA), na may target na aprubahan hanggang sa katapusan ng June 2024. Kabilang sa mga ito ang Open Access in Data Transmission Act at ang E-Governance Act. Ang Open Access in Data Transmission Act ay naglalayong mapalawak ang digital infrastructure ng Pilipinas at paigtingin ang konektibidad, magpalakas ng inobasyon, mang-akit ng investments, at lumikha ng mga trabaho sa iba't ibang sektor. "We can no longer afford to be in the dark ages when it comes to the internet and its accessibility to each and every Filipino," wika ni Cayetano. Itinataguyod din ni Cayetano ang E-Governance Act, upang tugunan ang mahaba at komplikadong proseso sa pag-access sa mga serbisyo at tulong ng pampamahalaan. Tinukoy niya ito bilang isang "game changer" na magpapabilis sa mga serbisyong pampamahalaan at makakabawas ng katiwalian. "We must see e-governance as a blessing to our country because it makes government services more efficient, less prone to corruption, and more inclusive," wika niya. Ang aktibong partisipasyon ni Cayetano sa pagpupulong ng LEDAC ay nagpapakita ng kanyang dedikasyon sa mga panukalang batas na nagtutulak ng paglago ng ekonomiya at pagpapabuti ng kalidad ng buhay ng mga Pilipino. Sa kanyang patuloy na dedikasyon, ang mga panukalang ito ay mabibigyan ng prayoridad sa Senado sa pagpapatuloy ng sesyon nito sa July 22, kasabay ng State of the Nation Address (SONA).