SWEDEN, June 25 -
The EU single market is by far the most important market for Sweden. It is therefore crucial that it is at the core of the Strategic Agenda and a top priority for the EU Commission. This 10S booklet outlines the top ten political commitments that are needed for the EU single market to remain competitive in an era of fierce global competition.
Ten “S” – for a renewed commitment and a stronger single market
