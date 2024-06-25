Crestline Selected to Manage the AC Hotel Houston Downtown

FAIRFAX, Va., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, announced today it has been selected to manage the AC Hotel Houston Downtown, Texas . Situated in downtown Houston, the hotel features 195 guest rooms including a variety of suites. Curated to inspire creativity in a comfortable and uncluttered setting, guests can relax and enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, HDTVs with streaming capabilities, mini-fridges, and deluxe bedding. For intimate gatherings and meetings, the hotel includes 4,000 square feet of creative meeting space. The AC Kitchen offers a European style breakfast and, later in the day, the AC Lounge is the place to meet for a craft cocktail, select beer, wine, and tapas.



“ AC Hotel Houston Downtown marks Crestline’s third managed hotel in the greater Houston area," said James Carroll, President & Chief Executive Officer, Crestline Hotels & Resorts. “Downtown is flourishing, and we are excited to be part of the area and welcome guests with our signature service,” added Carroll.

The hotel is located at 723 Main Street, Houston, TX and is 11 miles from William P. Hobby Airport and 22 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The hotel is near the Downtown Aquarium, the Houston Theater District, Minute Maid Park, The Toyota Center, the Museum of Fine Arts, and the Children’s Museum of Houston. Hotel amenities include a fitness center, a business center, and valet parking. For more information and reservations, visit AC Hotel Houston Downtown, Texas or call 832-516-6635.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 125 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,600 rooms in 28 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com .

