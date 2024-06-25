MKP Advisors Welcomes Thomas Nienaber to Strengthen Event-Driven Research Team

London, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKP Advisors (MKP), a leading global advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Thomas Nienaber to its leadership team. Thomas will work alongside Mark Kelly and the MKP team to expand and enhance the firm's event-driven research product, aiming to broaden its reach and coverage.

MKP specialises in analysing and interpreting complex events and investment scenarios. By bridging gaps, offering practical advice, and generating tangible value for all stakeholders, the company’s team of seasoned professionals provides unique insights, aiding companies and investors to successfully navigate corporate events.

Thomas brings a wealth of buy-side and sell-side experience to MKP. After starting his career in corporate finance in Germany, Thomas joined Lehman Brothers where he worked in M&A advisory and event-driven sell-side. For the past 17 years, he has been an event-driven portfolio manager at several funds, including a decade-long tenure at Arrowgrass.

Mark Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of MKP Advisors, welcomed Thomas to the team, saying “Thomas joining the firm is an exciting milestone for us. We continue to build a team of experienced industry professionals who we believe are unmatched in the market regarding both relationships and experience. With such expertise on board, we look forward to further deepening relationships with both the corporate and investor community around complex event-driven situations.”

Thomas Nienaber commented on his new role, stating “I have known Mark for a long time, and when the opportunity to build something together came up, it was an easy decision. Having been on both sides of the fence, I can relate to our clients' need for detailed analysis to facilitate the right investment conclusions."

Bringing a strong mix of experience, network, and language skills, Thomas will provide valuable insights and help funds navigate the complexities of event-driven investing. In an era of increasing complexity and extended durations of M&A transactions, navigating the event path is crucial for client success.

About MKP Advisors:

