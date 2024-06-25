Event Management Platform Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $63.87 Billion by 2028

Event Management Platform Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Event Management Platform Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The event management platform market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $35.87 billion in 2023 to $40.34 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise of event sponsorship and monetization, the shift towards digitalization, and the integration with CRM (customer relationship management) and marketing platforms.

Accelerated Adoption of Virtual Events Drives Market Growth

The accelerated adoption of virtual events is expected to propel the growth of the event management platform market going forward. Virtual events refer to gatherings or conferences that take place entirely online, without the need for physical attendance. These events leverage digital technologies to create immersive and interactive experiences for attendees, speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors. Event management platforms are used as essential tools for orchestrating successful virtual events by providing comprehensive functionality, customization options, and support services, and they help to streamline the planning process, enhance attendee engagement, and deliver valuable insights for organizers. For instance, in 2022, according to a survey of 1250+ organizers and attendees conducted by Kaltura, a US-based software company, 92% of organizers switched to virtual events for 2021, 94% prepared for virtual events for 2022, and 48% planned to increase the number of virtual events they host next year. Therefore, the accelerated adoption of virtual events is driving the growth of the event management platform market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global event management platform market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14368&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the event management platform market are Cvent Holding Corp, Eventbrite, Active Network LLC, Swapcard, Bizzabo, Airmeet Inc., Whova Inc., Splash Inc., Pathable Inc., Hubb Inc., BigMarker, Aventri Inc., Goldcast, WebEx Events LLC, PheedLoop Inc., Zuddl, Hopin, Eventzilla, Attendify, Social Tables, Gather, EventMobi GmbH, Hey Summit Ltd., vFairs, Accelevents Inc., Intrado, Eventdex LLC, Boomset, EventGeek Inc.

Trends: Innovation and Integration

Major companies operating in the event management platform market are focusing on the development of innovative platforms, such as Cvent Events+, to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of the market. Events+ is a comprehensive event management platform to promote events and help attendees discover upcoming events and webinars. For instance, in July 2023, Cvent Holding Corp., a US-based technology company, launched Cvent Events+, a comprehensive event marketing and management platform that offers various features to help event organizers promote events, share video content, and enhance attendee engagement. It is designed to enhance engagement with event audiences year-round by leveraging the power of video content. Additionally, it includes features such as event calendaring, event registration links, video channels, seamless integration, marketing and communication tools, mobile check-in, and comprehensive event management software. These features provide a comprehensive solution for event organizers to plan, promote, and execute successful events while enhancing attendee engagement and satisfaction.

Segments:

• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• By Application: Event Planning, Event Registration And Ticketing, Event Marketing, Content Management, Networking Management, Analytics And Reporting, Audience Management And Communication, Visitor Management, Venue Management, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the event management platform market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the event management platform market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global event management platform market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/event-management-platform-global-market-report

Event Management Platform Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Event Management Platform Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on event management platform market size, event management platform market drivers and trends, event management platform market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The event management platform market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Social Media Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/social-media-management-global-market-report

Stroke Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/stroke-management-global-market-report

Telecom Operations Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telecom-operations-management-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1315 623 0293



Healthcare Environmental Services Market