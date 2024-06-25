ProHance Participates in HIMAP Meeting in the Philippines - Empowering the Future of Healthcare Information Management
ProHance joins HIMAP meeting in the Philippines to discuss career paths and advance excellence in healthcare information management and IT-BPM.MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, the new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform participated in the recent meeting of the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines, Inc. (HIMAP). This event brought together key players in the healthcare IT-BPM sector to discuss and shape the future of healthcare information management.
HIMAP, the heartbeat of the Philippines’ healthcare IT-BPM sector, is renowned for its role in uniting, empowering, and elevating the healthcare IT-BPM community. The association sets the gold standard for global healthcare documentation services by pioneering excellence and fostering a thriving community of healthcare innovators, IT providers, education centers, partners, and vendors.
The recent HIMAP meeting provided a platform for ProHance to engage with industry leaders and contribute to pivotal discussions on career paths in healthcare information management. ProHance's participation underscored its commitment to supporting and advancing the healthcare IT-BPM sector in the Philippines.
"ProHance being present in HIMAP's meeting aligns with our mission to drive innovation and excellence in workforce analytics within the healthcare sector," said Biddappa (Sachin) Machanda, Country Manager (Philippines & Southeast Asia), ProHance. "We are excited to collaborate with HIMAP and other industry leaders to explore new career opportunities and growth pathways in healthcare information management."
ProHance continues to be at the forefront of enhancing workforce productivity and enabling organizations to achieve operational excellence. By leveraging its advanced analytics platform, ProHance empowers healthcare service organizations to optimize their operations, improve efficiency, and deliver superior patient care.
HIMAP remains committed to raising the bar for healthcare information management outsourcing services in the Philippines and by inviting partners such as ProHance, it shows the dedication of HIMAP to fostering an environment of innovation, growth, and excellence in healthcare information management.
Shikha Mishra
ProHance
shikha.m@prohance.net
