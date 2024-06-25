Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2020-2030 | Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market growth

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Airborne Fire Control Radar Market," The airborne fire control radar market was valued at $2,499.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airborne Fire Control Radar Market by Frequency Band (X-Band, L And S-Band, Ku/K/Ka-Band), by Platform (Fighter Jets, Combat Helicopters, Others), by Application (Air To Ground, Air To Sea, Air To Air): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030".

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) technology in aircrafts has gained momentum as several airborne fire control radar manufacturing companies are focused on integrating AESA technology based radar in military jets and aircrafts. It offers high precision and efficiency as compared to generic radar systems. AESA-based system antennas comprise a large number of transmit/receive modules and each of the module acts as an individual radar. The AESA-based airborne fire control radar has the ability to operate in different frequency bands, thus enhancing tracking of the targets.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Growth in usage of active electronically scanning array (AESA) technology, rise in accession of fighter jets to improve aerial strength, and surge in military expenditure in numerous countries drive the growth of the global airborne fire control radar market. However, high maintenance cost hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and upsurge in demand from emerging economies to address territorial conflicts present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐗-𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on frequency band, the X-Band segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global airborne fire control radar market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These types of radars are typically suitable for military applications such as interceptors, fighter jets, and helicopters, which in turn, is acting as a driving factor for the segment. Moreover, the Ku/K/Ka-Band segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for high-resolution, and close-range targeting radars on military aircraft supports the growth of this segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the air to ground segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global airborne fire control radar market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because developed nations such as the U.S. have started several research and development programs for evolution of technologies to develop advanced air to ground airborne fire control radar. However, the air to air segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing aerial threats, and military investments promoting the growth of air to air airborne fire control radar systems.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Based on region, North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global airborne fire control radar market, owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and high military spending. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Growth in security concerns, rising territorial conflicts, and increase in R&D activities supports the growth of this region.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Bharat Electronics Limited

Hensoldt AG

Israel Aerospace Industries

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

Thales Group

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By frequency band, the Ku/K/Ka-band segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By platform, the others segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the air to air segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

