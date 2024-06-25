Location-Based Advertising Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Location-Based Advertising Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Location-Based Advertising Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The location-based advertising market has experienced significant growth in recent years, poised to expand from $105.74 billion in 2023 to $123.34 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. This growth is driven by the proliferation of location-based social platforms, the advent of smart cities and IoT, and increasing consumer demand for personalized experiences and advertising.

Rapid Adoption of Mobile Devices and 5G Technology Fuel Market Expansion

The next phase of growth for the location-based advertising market is projected to accelerate, reaching $225.96 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3%. Factors such as widespread mobile device penetration, advancements in 5G technology, expanding e-commerce services, and the utilization of real-time customer location data are expected to drive this surge. Key trends in this period include advancements in geolocation technology, integration with AI and ML for targeted advertising, real-time bidding (RTB), augmented reality (AR) advertising, and the rise of location intelligence platforms.

Explore the global landscape of location-based advertising with our detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14414&type=smp

Major Players Innovate to Maintain Competitive Edge

Industry leaders such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions in location-based advertising. These companies are leveraging their technological expertise to enhance platforms that deliver targeted advertisements based on real-time and historical location data. For instance, Moovit recently launched a GDPR and CCPA-compliant platform enabling advertisers to reach transit riders based on their current location and travel routes.

Segments Driving Market Growth

The location-based advertising market is segmented into:

• Type: Geotargeting, Geofencing, Beaconing, Mobile Targeting, Geo-conquesting

• Advertisement Type: Push Advertising, Pull Advertising

• Promotion Type: Banner Display and Pop-ups Promotion, Video Promotion, Search Result Promotion, Email and Messages, Social Media Content Promotion, Voice Calling Promotion

• Application: Retail Outlets, Public Spaces, Airports, Other Applications

• Industry Vertical: Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, BFSI, Education, Technology and Media, Transportation and Logistics, Automotive, Other Industry Verticals

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America led the location-based advertising market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Comprehensive insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in our complete market report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the location-based advertising market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/location-based-advertising-global-market-report

Location-Based Advertising Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Location-Based Advertising Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on location-based advertising market size, location-based advertising market drivers and trends, location-based advertising market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The location-based advertising market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Advertising Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cloud-advertising-global-market-report

Internet Advertising Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-advertising-global-market-report

In-App Advertising Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/in-app-advertising-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293