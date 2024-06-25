Love Your Lungs Week 2024: How the NObreath® Aids in the Diagnosis and Management of Asthma
To mark Love Your Lungs Week, Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. raises awareness of FeNO testing in asthma care.HARRIETSHAM, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Your Lungs Week is an annual event which takes place from 21st to 27th June. The event aims to raise lung health awareness and promote habits that support respiratory well-being. Bedfont®, world leaders in breath analysis have over 47 years of experience in designing and manufacturing of breath analysis devices. Through innovating breath analysis devices, Bedfont® look to improve patient care with devices like the NObreath®. The NObreath® is a Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO) device, recommended by NICE for FeNO measurement in asthma care.
Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition where the airways become inflamed and narrowed, making breathing difficult. Sadly 1,261 people lost their lives from asthma in 2020(1), highlighting that asthma is a serious condition. Asthma is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors, and as there is no cure, treating and managing the condition is essential.
FeNO is produced naturally in the lungs and can be found in exhaled breath; measuring FeNO can help assess the level of inflammation in the lungs, aiding in the diagnosis and management of asthma.
Using a FeNO device such as the NObreath® is a quick and easy, non-invasive way to assess a patient’s FeNO level. The NObreath® is especially useful for managing asthma in patients who are known to have allergic triggers, as it specifically measures the type of inflammation most commonly associated with allergic asthma.
Elevated FeNO levels can suggest eosinophilic inflammation, a common underlying cause in many asthma patients. By using the NObreath® to monitor these levels, healthcare providers can tailor treatment efficiently.
Jason Smith, Managing Director of Bedfont® says “At Bedfont®, we are committed to supporting initiatives that promote lung health. Love Your Lungs Week is an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and proactive management of respiratory conditions. The NObreath® FeNO device not only aids in identifying airway inflammation but also assists in monitoring treatment efficacy, ensuring that patients receive the best possible care.”
The NObreath® is fairly priced and conforms to both ATS and ERS guidelines, allowing a future where everyone has access to instant, non-invasive, simple breath testing to aid in medical diagnosis.
To find out more about FeNO testing in asthma care, please visit our website to watch an insightful webinar hosted by Carol Stonham MBE earlier in the year, ‘How FeNO testing can empower and educate healthcare professionals and patients alike:’ www.bedfont.com
1. Public health profiles. Office for Health Improvement & Disparities. [cited on 1/5/24] Available from https://fingertips.phe.org.uk/search/asthma
