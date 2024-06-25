Aurora Mobile’s JPush is First Push Notification SDK Service Provider on HUAWEI Developers Platform

SHENZHEN, China, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its push notification solution JPush has successfully passed multiple tests and reviews by HUAWEI Developers, Huawei’s platform ecosystem that integrates various services and resources for developers to develop and promote their HarmonyOS apps, becoming the first push notification service provider listed on the platform. This once again demonstrates that Aurora Mobile’s products and services have been recognized by leading global companies. Currently, users on the HUAWEI Developers platform can purchase and experience the JPush service in a convenient and fast way.



As a pioneer of push messaging services in China, Aurora Mobile has capitalized on its early-mover advantage to emerge as a leading service provider with a significant market share in the field. As of December 2023, the Company provided various services through its software development kits (SDKs) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to more than 1.919 million apps with 73.5 billion installations of SDKs and a monthly active unique device base of 1.42 billion.

With a highly efficient and stable push messaging system, JPush currently delivers over 10 billion messages per day in real time, meeting the demands of high-frequency and high-concurrency push messaging. In addition, JPush supports various operating systems, including Android, iOS, HarmonyOS, QuickApp, and WinPhone and it is compatible with JPush channels, APNs (Apple Push Notification service), FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) and the system-level push messaging channels of various mobile brands such as Huawei, HONOR, Xiaomi, OPPO, VIVO, Meizu and ASUS. By flexibly configuring delivery strategies of JPush channels and mobile brands' push messaging channels, JPush’s servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds.

JPush’s core strengths

Fast push notification capabilities development

JPush features fast SDK integration, easy-to-use console and API, enabling apps to build powerful push notification capabilities in one hour.





JPush features fast SDK integration, easy-to-use console and API, enabling apps to build powerful push notification capabilities in one hour. Flexible targeting

With a user-defined tag and alias system, JPush seamlessly integrates with Aurora Mobile's network data and enables accurate user grouping.





With a user-defined tag and alias system, JPush seamlessly integrates with Aurora Mobile's network data and enables accurate user grouping. Efficient, secure and stable system

Over 10 billion messages sent daily, high concurrency and high reliability, overseas dedicated lines, and multi-point backup ensure the stability, security and efficiency of the system.





Over 10 billion messages sent daily, high concurrency and high reliability, overseas dedicated lines, and multi-point backup ensure the stability, security and efficiency of the system. Extremely fast message delivery

JPush's servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds, with flexible configuration of delivery strategies of JPush channels and mobile brands' push messaging channels.





JPush’s servers support sending millions of messages per second, reaching end users in milliseconds, with flexible configuration of delivery strategies of JPush channels and mobile brands' push messaging channels. Accurate after-effect analysis

JPush supports statistics on the number of messages, delivery rates, display rates and click-through rates specific to platforms/channels and monitors losses by stage and source to improve messaging strategies.

To date, Aurora Mobile’s products and services have been launched on a number of platforms such as QingCloud Marketplace and AWS Marketplace, serving tens of thousands of developers and enterprises in China and overseas. Going forward, while expanding its business, Aurora Mobile will continue to enrich its product matrix to help more enterprises achieve multichannel customer reach and engagement.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

