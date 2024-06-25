IT Managed Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

IT Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

IT Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IT managed services market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, expanding from $253.80 billion in 2023 to an estimated $278.40 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. It will grow to $398.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the increasing complexity of IT infrastructure, the need for scalability and flexibility, and the rising adoption of service integration and management (SIAM).

Cybersecurity Concerns Propel Market Growth

Cybersecurity concerns are expected to drive significant growth in the IT managed services market. With the escalating frequency and sophistication of cyber threats, organizations are increasingly relying on managed services providers to bolster their cybersecurity defenses. Managed services offer continuous monitoring, threat detection, and rapid response capabilities, crucial for safeguarding against evolving cyber threats.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the IT managed services market, including AT&T Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., and Accenture PLC, are focusing on developing advanced solutions such as AI and automation integration. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and decision-making across various IT systems and workflows, positioning companies for competitive advantage.

In a notable development, Pia Trading Co. introduced Pia aiDesk, an AI-led automation platform integrated with existing IT service management (ITSM) tools. This platform combines AI technologies, machine learning, natural language processing, robotic process automation, and a chatbot to optimize service delivery for managed service providers (MSPs).

Segments

• Type: Cloud-based, On-premise

• Enterprise Size: Medium and Small-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• Application: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance; Retail; Logistics; Healthcare and Lifesciences; Government; Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication; Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the IT managed services market in 2023, driven by substantial investments in technology and cybersecurity. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, fueled by increasing digital transformation initiatives and IT infrastructure investments.

IT Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IT Managed Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IT managed services market size, IT managed services market drivers and trends, IT managed services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The IT managed services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

