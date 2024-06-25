Graphite Packing Market Analysis with Growth Forecast During 2024-2031

Graphite Packing Market Analysis

The need for graphite packing in high-temperature environments and for valve & pump packing is driving market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research's recent publication, "Graphite Packing Market by Packing Type (Flexible Graphite Packing, Reinforced Graphite Packing, Others), by Application (Refineries, Power Plants, Chemical Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031," projects significant growth in the graphite packing industry. Estimated at $396.2 million in 2021, the market is set to reach $661.0 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, segments, investment opportunities, value chains, competitive landscape, and regional dynamics.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32076

Growth Drivers:

- Demand from High-Temperature Applications: The need for graphite packing in high-temperature environments and for valve & pump packing is driving market expansion.

- Economic Prospects: Emerging economies present numerous opportunities for industry growth.

- Challenges: Export duties on graphite in specific countries pose growth impediments.

Segment Analysis:

- Reinforced Graphite Packing Dominates:

- Market Share: The reinforced graphite packing segment accounted for over half of the market's revenue in 2021.

- Growth Rate: It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

- Applications: Used in high-pressure and high-temperature applications such as valves, pumps, and expansion joints, offering a cost-effective solution above the temperature limits of PTFE packing.

Application Analysis:

Refineries Lead the Market:

- Market Share: The refineries segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its lead.

- Growth Factors: The rising demand for petroleum products and gasoline has driven the establishment of new oil refining plants.

Power Plants Segment:

- Growth Rate: Expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

- Demand: Power plants require durable packing materials like graphite to withstand high temperatures and pressures.

Regional Analysis:

- Asia-Pacific Takes the Lead:

- Market Share: Held almost 60% of the global market revenue in 2021.

- Growth Rate: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- Drivers: Industrialization and urbanization in the region are key growth catalysts.

Key Market Players:

- W. L. Gore and Associates

- Sunwell Seals

- Klinger Limited

- Hysesaling

- Sealmax

- Garlock Sealing Technologies

- Mineral Seal Corporation

- Cixi Xinsheng Seal Factory

- Marshall Packing

- Phelps Industrial Products

The report evaluates these leading companies, detailing their business performance, product portfolios, and strategies, such as market expansion, new product launches, and partnerships.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/graphite-packing-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.