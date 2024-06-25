IT Security Consulting Services Market Set for Rapid Expansion, Predicted to Reach $51.96 Billion by 2028

IT Security Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IT security consulting services market is poised for substantial growth, projected to escalate from $27.00 billion in 2023 to $32.15 billion in 2024, achieving a notable CAGR of 19.1%. It will grow to $51.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. This growth is driven by the increasing significance of data security, complexities in IT infrastructures, rising concerns over information security, and the surge in security threats.

Escalating Frequency of Cyber-Attacks Fuels Market Growth

The rise in cyber-attacks worldwide is a pivotal factor propelling the expansion of the IT security consulting services market. With organizations facing increasingly sophisticated threats, the demand for expert advice and support to fortify cybersecurity defenses is paramount. The adoption of cloud-based services and the proliferation of IoT devices further contribute to the market's growth trajectory.

Explore the global IT security consulting services market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14409&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, and Accenture Plc are at the forefront of the IT security consulting services market. These players focus on innovative solutions to enhance security measures across various sectors, including aerospace, banking, government, healthcare, and more. For instance, Ernst & Young Global Limited has been proactive in offering comprehensive cybersecurity strategies tailored to mitigate evolving threats.

Market Segments

• Security Type: Application Security, Database Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security

• Application: Large Enterprise, SME

• End User: Aerospace And Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Government And Public Utilities, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing And Retail, Other End Users

North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the IT security consulting services market, driven by stringent regulatory frameworks and a high adoption rate of advanced security solutions.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global IT security consulting services market:

IT Security Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IT Security Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on IT security consulting services market size, IT security consulting services market drivers and trends, IT security consulting services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The IT security consulting services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

