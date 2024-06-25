Network Traffic Analytics Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Network Traffic Analytics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The network traffic analytics market, essential for evaluating and interpreting data traffic across computer networks, has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. Starting from $2.92 billion in 2023, it is expected to reach $3.32 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 13.5%. It will grow to $5.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This growth is driven by increasing cyber threats, the rise of remote work, and the demand for enhanced network security and performance optimization capabilities.

Rise in Cyber Threats and Security Breaches Fuels Market Growth

Cyber threats and security breaches continue to escalate, highlighting the critical importance of network traffic analytics. These threats, including DDoS attacks and unauthorized access attempts, are exacerbated by expanding attack surfaces and evolving cybercriminal tactics. Network traffic analytics plays a pivotal role in cybersecurity by providing real-time insights, detecting anomalies, and enabling proactive threat mitigation strategies.

Network Traffic Analytics Market Key Players and Market Trends

Major players such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and Palo Alto Networks Inc. are focusing on developing advanced solutions like Network Detection and Response (NDR) platforms. These platforms offer comprehensive network traffic monitoring and threat detection capabilities, crucial for maintaining robust cybersecurity posture in today's digital landscape.

In a significant development, LiveAction introduced ThreatEye NV in 2022, a cutting-edge NDR platform that enhances encrypted traffic analysis and anomaly detection using advanced behavior analysis and machine learning technologies.

Network Traffic Analytics Market Segments:

• Component: Solution, Services

• Deployment Type: On-premise, Cloud

• Organization Size: Small And Medium-sized Enterprises, Large Enterprise

• End User: Service Providers, Enterprises, Data Center

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

North America dominated the network traffic analytics market in 2023, driven by early adoption of advanced cybersecurity technologies. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience the fastest growth, fueled by increasing digitalization and cybersecurity investments across various sectors.

