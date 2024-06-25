Tiger Nut Market is set to hit USD 580 Million at a CAGR of 7.7% by the end of the forecast period 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

From 2024 to 2034, the tiger nut industry in the United States is projected to experience robust growth, reaching a valuation of USD 103.2 million by 2034. This industry is expected to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The increasing demand for healthy food, driven by the rising obesity problem in the nation, is a key factor fueling this growth.

NEWARK, Del, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tiger nut market value is estimated to total USD 275.3 million in 2024. By the time 2034 rolls along, the value of the industry is expected to have more than doubled to USD 580 million. This means the market is forecast to progress at a CAGR of 7.7% over the next decade.



One of the pillars the tiger nut market stands on is the healthy nature of the product. Benefits such as helping digestion and improving blood sugar levels, in addition to perceived effects like improving immunity and sexual drive, help along the market’s progress. With the youth transfixed with healthy products, tiger nut adoption is on the up.

It is not just the food and beverage industry that is helping the progress of the market. The nut is also being used in cosmetics due to its skin-improving qualities. Dietary supplements are making enhanced use of the product.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19701

Both raw and cooked versions of tiger nuts have a rich history. With importance being given to making snacks healthier, tiger nuts are emerging as a viable option. Tiger nut demand is also increasing through its use in making alcoholic, mainly beer, and non-alcoholic beverages, such as horchata de chufa and kunu, drinks.

Key Takeaways from the Tiger Nut Market:

The tiger nut market value is expected to total USD 275.3 million in 2024.

in 2024. Based on type, powder segment accounted for a value share of 57% in 2023.

By application, food and oil industry accounted for 45% of the market share in 2023.

South Korea is expected to record a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Japan and the United Kingdom are poised to register CAGRs of 9.4% and 9.0% respectively.





“A common strategy for market players is to improve demand through the oil and milk products. Tiger nut oil is emerging as a healthy substitute for traditional oil while tiger nut milk is becoming popular among the vegan population,” says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Who is Winning?

The tiger nut market is seeing significant partnerships emerge and acquisitions being made. Several players are

focusing on launching new products in eco-friendly packaging to expand their customer base. Recent Developments in the Tiger Nut Market

In February 2023, Sweet Aya Bites introduced three new tiger nut products comprising the flavors sea salt, smokey BBQ, and dark chocolate.





Key Industrial Developments

In May 2023, WNWN Food Labs launched a vegan milk chocolate that makes use of tiger nuts.

In February 2023, United States-based Sweet Aya Bites unveiled tiger nut products in three flavors: sea salt, smokey BBQ, and dark chocolate. With the new products, the company is aiming to strengthen its presence in the region and boost revenue.

Key Companies in the Tiger Nut Market:

Tiger Nuts USA

Tigernuts Traders, S.L.

Ecoideas

Henry Lamotte Services GmbH

KCB International

Others

Explore Comprehensive Market Insights: Purchase Now to Access https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19701

Tiger Nut Market Key Segments of Market Report:

By Type:

Based on the type, the tiger nut market is divided into powder, granules, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

Based on the distribution channel, the sector is segmented into business to business and business to consumer. In addition, the business to consumer segment has been subdivided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.

By Application:

Based on the application, the tiger nut sector is categorized into food and oil industry, cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others.

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Have a Look at the Related Report from the Tiger Nut Market:

The global vegan margarine market size is estimated to reach USD 1,133 million in 2024. Displaying a CAGR of 1.9% through 2034, the industry is slated to be worth USD 1,363 million by the end of the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific nutraceuticals market is likely to secure a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period and attain a value of USD 175,487.1 million by 2033. The current valuation of the market stands at USD 90,482 million in 2023.

The nutritional yeast market is en route to attaining USD 894.07 million by 2034. During this time, the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 13.3%.

The global cellular nutrition market size is projected to surge from USD 586.2 million in 2023 to USD 1,182.4 million by 2033. Over the forecast period, global demand for cellular nutrition is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The worldwide macadamia milk market size is projected to reach USD 42 million in 2024. Hereon, the sector is assessed to expand at a steady 5% CAGR through 2034. By 2034, global sales of macadamia milk are projected to total USD 69 million.

The worldwide seed polymer market size is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Starting at USD 3,143.1 million in 2024, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 4,335.8 million by 2034.

The magnesium stearate market size is slated to achieve USD 36.3 million in 2024. Growth predictions of the magnesium stearate industry indicate a surge of 5.5% CAGR over the forecast period. By 2034, the sector is anticipated to reach USD 61.9 million.

The worldwide egg yolk oil market size presently stands at USD 308 million in 2024 and is set to experience a continuous growth of 5.2% CAGR during the assessment period. By 2034, the sector is projected to reach USD 513 million by 2034.

The global cereal flake market is estimated to be valued at USD 42,343 million in 2024. Global sales of cereal flakes are projected to soar at a CAGR of 4.7% during the assessment period, with total industry valuation reaching USD 67,343 million by 2034.

The global invert sugar market size is estimated to total USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period. Global sales of inverted sugar syrups will likely total USD 3.3 billion by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube