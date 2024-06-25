Enterprise Key Management Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Enterprise Key Management Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The enterprise key management market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enterprise key management market is experiencing rapid expansion, projected to grow from $2.51 billion in 2023 to $2.99 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. $5.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.This growth is driven by the increasing digital transformation of organizations, rising adoption of cloud services, and heightened concerns over data security amidst a surge in cyberattacks and data breaches.

Rising Cybersecurity Threats Fuel Market Growth

The escalating number of cyberattacks globally is a significant catalyst for the enterprise key management market. Cyberattacks, characterized by deliberate attempts to compromise computer systems and steal sensitive data, have surged in frequency and sophistication. In 2022, the Australian Cyber Security Centre reported a 13% increase in cybercrime reports, highlighting a pressing need for robust cryptographic solutions like enterprise key management to safeguard organizational data integrity and confidentiality.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies such as Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Services Inc. are at the forefront of innovation in enterprise key management. These companies are developing advanced solutions, including cloud-based services, to meet the evolving security needs of their customers. For example, Cryptomathic launched the Cryptomathic AWS BYOK service, enhancing encryption key management capabilities within the AWS environment and offering enhanced security and compliance benefits.

Market Segments

The enterprise key management market is segmented based on:

• Component: Solutions, Services

• Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

• Size of Enterprise: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• Application: Disk Encryption, File And Folder Encryption, Database Encryption, Communication Encryption, Cloud Encryption

• End-User: BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), Healthcare, Government And Defense, IT And Telecom, Retail, Other End-users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Growth

North America dominated the enterprise key management market in 2023, driven by stringent data protection regulations and a high concentration of technology-driven enterprises. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and rising digitalization across various industries.

Enterprise Key Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Enterprise Key Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on enterprise key management market size, enterprise key management market drivers and trends, enterprise key management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The enterprise key management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

