Energy-Efficient Building Market Projected to Reach $174.01 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy-efficient building market is poised for substantial growth, expanding from $125.84 billion in 2023 to $135.6 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth trajectory is driven by factors such as rising energy prices, stringent environmental regulations, technological advancements, increasing public awareness, and government incentives.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The energy-efficient building market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $174.01 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.4%. This growth will be propelled by efforts to mitigate climate change, advancements in technology, urbanization trends, growing demand for sustainable buildings, and concerns over energy security. Noteworthy trends in this period include the rise of net-zero energy buildings, passive design principles, modular construction for enhanced energy efficiency, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in building management, and adoption of circular economy principles.

Explore the global energy-efficient building market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14361&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the energy-efficient building market, such as Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, and Schneider Electric SE, are focused on developing innovative products that incorporate smart IoT solutions. These solutions play a pivotal role in promoting energy efficiency across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, contributing significantly to sustainability efforts. For instance, Siemens AG's Connect Box, launched in March 2023, exemplifies this trend by optimizing energy usage and enhancing indoor air quality in small to medium-sized buildings.

Segments of the Energy-Efficient Building Market

• Type: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC), Lighting, Building Controls, Water Efficiency, Water Heating, Building Envelope, Other Types

• Material: Roofing, Fiber Cement, Concrete Tiles, Insulation, Construction Chemicals, Sealants, Water Proofers, Other Materials

• End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial Sector

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront

Europe dominated the energy-efficient building market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global energy-efficient building market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-efficient-building-global-market-report

Energy-Efficient Building Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Energy-Efficient Building Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on energy-efficient building market size, energy-efficient building market drivers and trends, energy-efficient building market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The energy-efficient building market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

