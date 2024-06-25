Paraformaldehyde Market Overview Key Insights and Developments for 2030

Paraformaldehyde Market Key Insights

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paraformaldehyde Market by Application (Resins, Agrochemicals, Medical, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Publisher: Allied Market Research

Market Size in 2020: $1.6 billion

Projected Market Size by 2030: $2.8 billion

CAGR (2021-2030): 5.5%

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14106

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Increasing Demand for Paraformaldehyde:

- Used in the synthesis of disinfectants, fixatives, fumigants, and fungicides.

- Growing need for hygienic and medical disinfectors, particularly in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

Challenges:

- Health concerns related to paraformaldehyde exposure.

Emerging Opportunities:

- Expanding use in organic chemical synthesis.

- Rising applications in printing and photography, fertilizers, and fluorescent light products.

Market Segmentation and Growth:

Application Segments:

- Medical Segment: Expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030 due to increased demand in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors.

- Agrochemicals Segment: Dominated the market in 2020, with more than 40% market share, driven by the rising population and demand for high-quality agricultural products.

Geographical Insights:

- Asia-Pacific and North America: Held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of the global market, largely due to robust production in China.

- LAMEA Region: Projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.6%, attributed to the rising production of laminates, pentaerythritol, MDI, and wood panels.

Leading Market Players:

- Alpha Chemika

- Merck

- Caldic

- Celanese

- Alfa Aesar

- Yinhe Chemical

- Ekta International

- Ercros

- Chemanol

- Jinan Xiangrui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paraformaldehyde-market/purchase-options

