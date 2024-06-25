Global Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with revenues expected to increase from $2.48 billion in 2023 to $2.68 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. It will grow to $3.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for high-speed broadband, expansion of fiber optic infrastructure, growth in the telecommunications industry, increased bandwidth requirements, and rapid urbanization.

Rising Demand for High-Speed Internet Connectivity Drives Market Growth

The increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity is a key factor propelling the growth of the gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market. As more users seek seamless and fast data transmission, GPON chipsets play a crucial role in enabling gigabit data rates over fiber-optic networks. This capability supports efficient broadband communication, meeting the needs of applications ranging from telecommuting to gaming streaming services.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Verizon Communications Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and Intel Corporation are at the forefront of the GPON chipset market, focusing on advancing technologies like next-generation PON to enhance network efficiency and data transfer rates. For instance, ZTE Corporation introduced the ZXHN F9746Q, featuring 50G PON and Wi-Fi 7 technologies, catering to diverse applications including ultra-broadband access and smart manufacturing.

Segments of the GPON Chipset Market

• Type: 2.5G-GPON Technology, 10G-GPON Technology, XGS-PON Technology, NG-PON2 Technology

• Equipment: Optical Line Termination (OLT), Optical Network Unit (ONU), Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

• Application: Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH), Fiber-To-The-Building (FTTB), Fiber-To-The-Curb (FTTC), Other Applications

• End-Use Industry: Hospitals, Residential, Information Technology And Telecom, Government Institutions, Other End-Use Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market in 2023, driven by extensive infrastructure development and increasing demand for high-speed internet across industries.

Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) Chipset Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market size, gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market drivers and trends, gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The gigabit passive optical network (GPON) chipset market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

