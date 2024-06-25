Marine Water Desalination Market Poised for Rapid Growth, Expected to Reach $52.80 Billion by 2028

Marine Water Desalination Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The marine water desalination market is projected to grow from $25.73 billion in 2023 to $30.10 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.0%. Despite challenges from the global economic environment, the market is anticipated to reach $52.80 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing demand for freshwater, particularly in water-stressed regions and coastal areas.

Increasing Demand for Fresh Water Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for fresh water is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the marine water desalination market. Marine water desalination processes, such as reverse osmosis and distillation, provide reliable sources of potable water from seawater or brackish water. According to a Parks and Recreation business report, global annual freshwater usage exceeds 4 trillion cubic meters, with consumption surpassing 2,002 trillion cubic meters as of 2022. Water demand is projected to rise by 20 to 30 percent by 2050, emphasizing the need for sustainable water management solutions like desalination.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as Dow Chemicals, Veolia Environnement S.A, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation are driving innovation in desalination technologies. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers recently launched a solar-powered desalination device, demonstrating significant advancements in the field. This passive solar-powered system uses multiple layers of flat solar evaporators and condensers, avoiding salt-clogging issues and ensuring high performance even under extreme conditions.

Marine Water Desalination Market Segments:

• Type: Large Tonnage Systems, Small Tonnage Systems

• Technology: Reverse Osmosis (RO), Thermal Desalination, Other Technologies

• Application: Navy Application Ships, Passengers Ships, Yachts, Merchant Ships

Geographical Insights: Middle East Leading the Market

The Middle East was the largest region in the marine water desalination market in 2023, driven by the region's acute water scarcity and significant investments in desalination infrastructure. The report covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

