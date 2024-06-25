Global Energy Logistics Market Overview and statistic For 2024-2033

Energy Logistics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global energy logistics market has experienced significant growth, with the market size increasing from $402.33 billion in 2023 to $467.23 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This expansion in recent years can be attributed to factors such as urbanization, industrialization, regulatory changes, and the rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) transportation and energy storage solutions.

Rapid Growth Expected Amidst Increasing Energy Consumption

Looking ahead, the energy logistics market is projected to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching $792.57 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.1%. Key drivers for this growth include the increasing energy consumption in emerging markets, driven by rising global population, urbanization, industrialization, and the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). The digitalization of energy infrastructure and technological advancements in transportation are also expected to fuel market expansion.

Major Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the energy logistics market, such as Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and TotalEnergies SE, are focusing on technological innovations to enhance efficiency and sustainability. For instance, advancements in automation solutions like the commodity transport web3 field automation are helping companies meet regulatory requirements and reduce environmental impacts.

In October 2023, Blockchain for Energy (B4E) introduced the commodity transport web3 field automation solution, leveraging blockchain technology and IoT data to automate transport processes effectively. This innovation streamlines operations by minimizing manual validation and communication delays.

Key Market Segments

The energy logistics market is segmented based on:

• Mode of Transport: Railways, Airways, Roadways, Waterways

• Application: Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, Power Generation, Energy Mining

• End-User: Government Sector, Private Sector

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leads the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the energy logistics market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization and infrastructural developments contribute significantly to market growth.

