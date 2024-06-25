CE-Link Unveils New Qi2 Wireless Chargers To Enable Faster and Efficient Charging Of Devices
EINPresswire.com/ -- CE-LINK is excited to introduce two new innovative charging solutions: a versatile 4-in-1 wireless charger and a convenient 2-in-1 wireless charger designed to cater to the needs of modern mobile users and tech aficionados. As a leading ODM & OEM manufacturer, CE-LINK focuses on providing high-quality charging products without branding, allowing clients to place their own brands on these advanced devices.
Both the 4-in-1 wireless charger and 2-in-1 wireless charger are said to be compatible with a large number of devices, including the most recent iOS versions of the iPhone 12, 15, 14, and 13 series, in addition to the iPhone 12 series. These chargers can supply up to 15W of power to Qi2-compatible devices and 3W to Apple Watches, making them compatible with Apple Watch Series 9, 8, and 7. In addition, the 4-in-1 wireless charger also supports AirPod charging, giving Apple customers a one-stop charging option.
The magnetic quick charging module is a notable characteristic of these chargers; it takes around 45 minutes to charge an Apple Watch from zero to eighty percent fully. This feature is perfect for those who need a quick battery boost. In addition, the adjustable stand that comes with both models makes it easier to view your device while it charges, which improves the user experience.
The 4-in-1 wireless charger and 2-in-1 wireless charger are perfect for trips because of their small size and folding ability. These chargers, with dimensions of 121 × 66 × 28.95mm and 70 × 70 × 70.3mm, respectively, are compact enough to fit inside a carry-on or travel bag, guaranteeing that users may maintain connectivity regardless of their destination.
An additional degree of protection is provided by both versions with an LED light that confirms safe and proper charging. Thanks to their modern style and practical functionality, these chargers are the perfect complement to any home or office.
These chargers have been tested and certified to meet the requirements of the Qi wireless power standard. The 4-in-1 wireless charger and 2-in-1 wireless charger have Qi-ID 21927 and 21929, respectively. Users may rest easy knowing that these goods are compatible with other Qi-certified products thanks to this certification.
CE-LINK is proud to introduce these modern Qi2 wireless charging solutions to the market. "These new models embody our commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering products that enhance the tech lifestyles of everyday users," said Candy Chen, spokesman for CE-LINK. "The 4-in-1 wireless charger and 2-in-1 wireless charger are designed to be user-friendly, efficient, and fashionable. We are confident that our clients, as well as customers, would love them.”
Get in touch with Candy Chen at market@ce-link.com or visit www.ce-link.com to learn more.
To explore the products by CE-LINK, visit: https://www.ce-link.com/product/
