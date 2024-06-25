Probiotics packaging market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Probiotics packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The probiotics packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.88 billion in 2023 to $6.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in fermented foods consumption, development of probiotic strains, global expansion of the probiotics industry, evolving consumer lifestyles, and personalized probiotics solutions.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The probiotics packaging market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $9.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the integration of blockchain in the supply chain, culinary integration of probiotics, increasing use of encapsulation, expansion of beauty and skincare products, and stricter environmental regulations.

Growth driver of the probiotics packaging market

The rising demand for functional foods and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the probiotics packaging market going forward. Functional foods and beverages are products intentionally designed to offer specific health benefits beyond basic nutrition, incorporating bioactive compounds or modified ingredients to promote well-being. Probiotic packaging in functional foods involves incorporating live beneficial bacteria into the packaging material, ensuring their viability until consumption.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the probiotics packaging market include Ball Corporation, Amcor PLC, Berry Global Group Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Mondi Group, Sonoco Products Company, DS Smith PLC, Ardagh Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Huhtamaki Oyj, AptarGroup Inc., Constantia Flexible Group GmbH, Gerresheimer AG.

Major companies operating in the probiotics packaging market are developing new products, such as excipients, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Excipients are inactive substances that help bind, preserve, and stabilize the active ingredients in a medication or dietary supplement.

Segments:

1) By Type: Bottles, Jars, Pouches, Other Types

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By Application: Food And Beverages, Personal Care, Other Applications

4) By End User: Manufacturers, Retailers, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the probiotics packaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of probiotics packaging.

Probiotics Packaging Market Definition

Probiotic packaging can be defined as the containers and materials used to protect and preserve probiotic supplements and food products from the moment of production until they reach the consumer. It plays a crucial role in maintaining the viability and potency of the live microorganisms.

Probiotics Packaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Probiotics Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on probiotics packaging market size, probiotics packaging market drivers and trends,probiotics packaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The probiotics packaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

