Rheology Modifiers Market Outlook Key Insights and Trends for 2030

Rheology Modifiers Market Outlook

Rise in demand for personal care products and surge in application of rheology modifiers drive the growth of the global rheology modifiers market. ” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global rheology modifiers market, valued at $7.6 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $11.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides comprehensive insights into top investment areas, winning strategies, market drivers and opportunities, size estimates, competitive landscape, and market trends.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

- Growing Demand for Personal Care Products: The increasing use of rheology modifiers in personal care products is a major growth driver.

- Expansion in Applications: Rising applications in various industries contribute to market expansion.

- Opportunities: Rapid urbanization and the surge in commercial projects are expected to create new growth avenues.

- However, fluctuating crude oil prices pose a significant challenge to market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

- Organic: Dominated the market with nearly 60% share in 2020, expected to maintain its lead through 2030.

- Inorganic: Predicted to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel:

- Indirect: Held nearly 60% of the market revenue in 2020, expected to continue leading.

- Direct: Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Regional Analysis

- Asia-Pacific: Held the largest market share in 2020 (over one-third) and is forecasted to experience the highest CAGR of 4.3% by 2030.

Other regions analyzed include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

The report includes an analysis of major market players such as Arkema, Ashland, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Byk Additives and Instruments, Elementis Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, Clariant, and Croda International Plc. These players are focusing on strategies like partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

