Global Managed Infrastructure Services Market Growth Overview For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The managed infrastructure services market is anticipated to expand from $108.39 billion in 2023 to $120.74 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.4%. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market reaching $183.81 billion by 2028, driven by rapid adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, digital innovation, and increasing IT security complexities.

Cloud-Based Technology Expansion Fuels Market Growth

The expansion of cloud-based technology is a key driver for the managed infrastructure services market. Cloud technology allows organizations to avoid significant investments in physical infrastructure and operational costs. Managed infrastructure services utilize cloud technology to provide scalable, flexible, and resilient IT solutions, enabling businesses to focus on their core objectives. For example, Eurostat reported in December 2023 that 45.2% of EU enterprises had adopted cloud computing services, marking a 4.2% increase from 2021. This growing adoption highlights the essential role of cloud-based solutions in the market's expansion.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global managed infrastructure services market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14422&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the managed infrastructure services market include Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Verizon Communications Inc. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions like managed cloud services to maintain a competitive edge. For instance, in October 2023, Rackspace Technology Inc. launched Rackspace Managed Cloud (RMC), a new solution designed for managing multi and hybrid cloud environments. RMC aims to simplify cloud operations, offering benefits such as reduced operational costs, improved scalability, enhanced security, and increased agility.

Trends in the Market

Several trends are shaping the managed infrastructure services market:

• Automation and AI-Driven Operations: Increasing reliance on automation and AI to streamline and enhance IT operations.

• Outcome-Based Pricing Models: Shift towards pricing models that are based on the outcomes delivered rather than traditional service-based pricing.

• Convergence of Managed Services and DevOps Practices: Integration of managed services with DevOps to improve efficiency and agility.

• Security-as-a-Service Focus: Growing emphasis on offering comprehensive security solutions as a service.

• Expansion of Edge Computing Services: Increased focus on managing and optimizing edge computing resources.

Managed Infrastructure Services Market Segments:

• Service Type: Remote System Management And Monitoring, Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity Service, Information Security Audits And Assessment, Other Service Type

• Deployment Type: On-premise, Cloud

• End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Manufacturing, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Defense And Government, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Other End-Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

In 2023, North America dominated the managed infrastructure services market, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global managed infrastructure services market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/managed-infrastructure-services-global-market-report

Managed Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Managed Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed infrastructure services market size, managed infrastructure services market drivers and trends, managed infrastructure services market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The managed infrastructure services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

