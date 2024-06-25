Energy Efficient Motor Market Analysis With opportunity segments

Energy Efficient Motor Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The energy efficient motor market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $57.10 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The energy efficient motor market has seen robust growth in recent years, with projections indicating further expansion. Starting from $39.17 billion in 2023, the market is anticipated to grow to $42.60 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations, increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, rising electricity prices, and the overall shift towards sustainability in industrial practices.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The forecast period from 2024 to 2028 is expected to see continued strong growth, with the market reaching $57.10 billion by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving this growth include the escalating adoption of industrial automation, efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, heightened awareness of sustainability practices, government incentives promoting energy efficiency, and the compelling economic benefits such as cost savings and improved return on investment.

Major Players and Strategic Innovations

Leading companies in the energy efficient motor market, such as Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Schneider Electric SE, are actively focusing on product innovations to enhance efficiency and performance. For instance, advancements in gate-driver IC technology by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation have revolutionized automotive applications, underscoring the industry's commitment to technological advancement.

Segments:

• Type: Super Premium-IE4, Premium-IE3, High-IE2, Standard-IE1

• Application: Pumps, Fans, Compressed Air, Refrigeration, Material Handling, Material Processing • End User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Agriculture, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America emerged as the largest market for energy efficient motors in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Detailed regional insights and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive market report.

Energy Efficient Motor Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Energy Efficient Motor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on energy efficient motor market size, energy efficient motor market drivers and trends, energy efficient motor market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The energy efficient motor market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

