Philippines Used Car Market Soars: Over 12% CAGR, Surpassing 1.2 Million Units Sold - Makreo Research Insights

Rapid growth in the Philippines' used car market, with sales surpassing 1.2 million units and a CAGR exceeding 12% from 2019 to 2023, driven by increasing demand and organized market players.

Despite having one of the lowest car ownership rates per capita at 0.05 in 2024, the Philippines saw a significant increase, with over 5.4 million units by the end of 2022, highlighting growth opportunities for the used car segment.