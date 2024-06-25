Information Security Consulting Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $36.66 Billion by 2028

Information Security Consulting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Information Security Consulting Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The information security consulting market has witnessed rapid growth, expanding from $23.78 billion in 2023 to $26.18 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.1%. This growth can be attributed to heightened cybersecurity threats, increased data breaches, the shift to remote work, and a growing awareness of cybersecurity importance across industries.

Increasing Cybersecurity Risks Drive Market Growth

The surge in cybersecurity risks, stemming from trends like remote work and emerging technologies, is anticipated to propel the information security consulting market to $36.66 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Organizations are increasingly turning to information security consulting to mitigate these risks by identifying vulnerabilities, implementing preventive measures, and ensuring compliance.

Major Players and Strategic Innovations

Key players in the information security consulting market such as Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, and IBM are focusing on strategic innovations. For instance, Wipro Limited launched CyberTransform, a strategic cybersecurity consulting offering, aimed at assisting organizations in Europe with tailored cyber strategies and solutions.

Market Segments

• Type: Security And Compliance, Firewall Management, Email And Cloud Security, Other Types

• Deployment Mode: On Premise, Cloud

• Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

• End-User Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Information Technology And Telecom, Aerospace And Defense, Government, Healthcare, Other End-User Verticals

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the information security consulting market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region. Detailed insights into regional dynamics and growth opportunities are available in the comprehensive report.

Information Security Consulting Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Information Security Consulting Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on information security consulting market size, information security consulting market drivers and trends, information security consulting market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The information security consulting market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

