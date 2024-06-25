Global Makeup Tools Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2028

Makeup Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global makeup tools market is projected to grow from $2.6 billion in 2023 to $2.88 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.7%. The market is anticipated to reach $4.1 billion by 2028, driven by the rise of male makeup markets, fashion industry trends, and the continued growth of online makeup sales and digital beauty platforms.

Expanding Beauty and Cosmetics Industry Drives Market Growth

The expanding beauty and cosmetics industry is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the makeup tools market. This diverse and dynamic sector is driven by increasing consumer demand for self-care and personalized grooming. The industry's growth fuels innovation and demand for advanced makeup tools, revolutionizing application techniques and enhancing the user experience. For instance, the National Hair and Beauty Federation reported a rise in hair and beauty businesses in the UK, reaching a total of 48,425 businesses and generating $5.81 billion in revenue for 2020-2021.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the makeup tools market, such as LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), L'Oréal S.A., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Chanel Inc., are focusing on product innovation to gain a competitive edge. For example, F.S. Korea Industries Inc. launched GoBrush, a detachable makeup brush that allows users to assemble the brush parts according to their preferences, facilitating recycling and customization.

Makeup Tools Market Trends

In the forecast period, major trends include the adoption of clean beauty products, multi-functional makeup products, and virtual try-on technologies. Collaborations between makeup brands and social media influencers, as well as subscription models, are also expected to drive market growth.

Makeup Tools Market Segments:

• Product: Makeup Brushes, Eyelash Tools, Disposable Makeup Tools, Sponge, Other Products

• Cosmetic Type: Organic Cosmetics, Synthetic Cosmetics

• Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• Application: Personal, Professional

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America led the makeup tools market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its position. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Makeup Tools Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Makeup Tools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on makeup tools market size, makeup tools market drivers and trends, makeup tools market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The makeup tools market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

