Hydropower Plant Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $286.40 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydropower plant market, which harnesses the kinetic energy of moving water to generate electricity, has seen steady growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $235.06 billion in 2023 to $246.51 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. It will grow to $286.40 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. This growth is driven by the increasing application of small hydropower plants, rising demand for renewable energy sources, and government support for hydropower projects amid rapid urbanization and industrialization.

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy Sources Drives Market Growth

The demand for renewable energy sources, such as hydropower plants, continues to rise globally. Hydropower plants utilize the renewable energy from water resources to generate electricity sustainably. This approach helps in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensures long-term energy sustainability. As reported by the World Economic Forum and the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis, global energy investments are on the rise, with significant allocations towards renewable energy sectors like hydropower.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies shaping the hydropower plant market include Siemens Energy AG, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and China Three Gorges Corporation. These companies are focusing on technological advancements in turbine and power generator solutions to enhance efficiency and reliability. Trends in the market include the adoption of advanced turbine technologies, development of small-scale hydropower projects, and expansion of pumped storage hydropower capabilities.

Segments:

•Type: Impoundment Power Plants, Diversion Power Plants (Run-of-River), Pumped Storage Power Plants

•Component: Solutions, Services

•End-User: City Power Supply, Industrial Power Supply, Military Power Supply, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the hydropower plant market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region benefits from extensive hydropower resources and ongoing investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

