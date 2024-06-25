Advanced Glass Market Segments, Driver, Restraints, And Trends

Advanced Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $94.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global advanced glass market is poised for substantial growth, projected to increase from $64.84 billion in 2023 to $70.46 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth trajectory reflects the industry's evolution driven by increased energy efficiency demands, expansion in automotive sectors, and advancements in solar energy applications. By 2028, the market is anticipated to reach $94.89 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%, fueled by trends towards electric vehicles, global energy conservation efforts, and innovations in glass nanotechnology.

Growing Automotive Industry Boosts Market Demand

The burgeoning automotive industry plays a pivotal role in propelling the demand for advanced glass solutions. As of May 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported a significant increase in global vehicle production, marking 85.4 million units produced worldwide, a rise of 5.7% from the previous year. Similarly, data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers revealed a robust growth in total car and commercial vehicle production, underscoring the sector's vital role in driving demand for advanced glass technologies.

Key Players and Innovations Driving Market Trends

Leading companies in the advanced glass market such as Saint-Gobain S.A., PPG Industries Inc., and Corning Inc. are at the forefront of product innovation. These key players focus on enhancing glass properties to meet the evolving demands for durability, energy efficiency, and safety. For instance, innovations in bullet-resistant and forced entry protection glass have been pivotal in meeting stringent safety standards across various sectors. Thompson Innovative Glass launched the Defender line, demonstrating enhanced resistance against physical assaults and severe weather conditions, thus ensuring heightened security and protection.

In a strategic move, advanced glass manufacturers continue to invest in research and development to introduce sustainable and recyclable glass solutions. These initiatives align with circular economy principles, aiming to reduce environmental impact while meeting growing consumer preferences for eco-friendly products.

Segments

The advanced glass market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Laminated Glass, Tempered Glass, Ceramic Glass, Other Types

2) By Application: Solar Control, Safety And Security, Optics And Lighting, High Performance, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Construction, Infrastructure, Automobiles, Electronics, Other End-Uses

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest market region in 2023, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing investments in infrastructure. The region is poised to remain the fastest-growing market, offering substantial growth opportunities driven by technological advancements and expanding end-user industries.

Advanced Glass Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Advanced Glass Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on advanced glass market size, advanced glass market drivers and trends, advanced glass market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The advanced glass market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

