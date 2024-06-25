Global Machine Vision Systems And Components Market Major Trends And Growth Drivers

Machine Vision Systems And Components Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The machine vision systems and components market has experienced robust growth in recent years, with expectations to continue expanding significantly. Starting at $12.21 billion in 2023, the market is projected to grow to $13.19 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. It will grow to $17.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.This growth trend is driven by factors such as cost reductions in hardware components, increasing industrial automation, and rising demand across the automotive sector due to regulatory standards and compliance.

Rising Popularity of E-commerce Driving Market Growth

The growing popularity of the e-commerce industry is expected to be a key driver propelling the machine vision systems and components market forward. E-commerce relies heavily on automated visual inspection and analysis processes facilitated by these technologies. Machine vision systems enhance operations in e-commerce by automating product inspection, improving visual search capabilities, and optimizing logistics through efficient object recognition. This integration ultimately enhances customer experience and operational efficiency in online retail environments.

Major Players and Innovations

Key players in the machine vision systems and components market, such as Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Cognex Corporation, are focusing on advanced solutions to drive innovation across various industries. For instance, advancements in autonomous machine vision systems are revolutionizing quality inspection processes. Inspekto's NSPEKTO S70 Gen.2 exemplifies this trend, offering autonomous machine vision AI (AMV-AI) capabilities that enable reliable quality inspection across diverse industrial applications.

Trends and Innovations

Innovations in sensor technologies and rapid advancements in 3D vision technology are reshaping the machine vision landscape. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with machine vision systems is enhancing their analytical capabilities, making them indispensable for industries like healthcare, robotics, and smart city infrastructure development.

Machine Vision Systems And Components Market Segments

The machine vision systems and components market is segmented based on:

• Product Type: PC Based, Smart Camera Based

• Component: Hardware, Software

• Technology: Imaging Technology, Laser Technology, Augmented Reality

• Application: Quality Assurance And Inspection, Position Guidance, Measurement, Identification, Pattern Recognition, Other Applications

• End-User: Automotive, Semiconductor, Metal And Glass, Pharmaceuticals, Wood And Paper, Rubber And Plastic, Food Packaging, Consumer Goods, Other End Users

Asia-Pacific Leads Market Growth

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the machine vision systems and components market in 2023 and is anticipated to continue leading in market share. The region's dominance is driven by extensive industrialization, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of automation across manufacturing sectors.

