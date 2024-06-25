North America The Largest Region In The Embedded Automation Computers Market in 2023

Embedded Automation Computers Market Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The embedded automation computers market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $51.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The embedded automation computers market, specialized devices integral to industrial automation, is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Starting from $33.10 billion in 2023, it is projected to reach $37.44 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This robust expansion is fueled by increased demand for real-time monitoring, energy efficiency solutions, remote access capabilities, and edge computing adoption across sectors like manufacturing and transportation.

Rise in Adoption of Industrial IoT Drives Market Growth

The forecast period anticipates even stronger growth, with the market expected to surge to $51.71 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors driving this growth include the rapid adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT), automation advancements in logistics and supply chain management, the proliferation of autonomous vehicles and drones, smart manufacturing initiatives, and automation in agriculture.

Explore the global embedded automation computers market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14355&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, and Honeywell International Inc. are focusing on innovation to develop advanced products like DX-1200 embedded computers. These devices enhance industrial automation by providing real-time data processing, analytics, and control capabilities, crucial for sectors such as automotive and manufacturing.

Innovative products like the DX-1200 embedded computer, launched by Cincoze, exemplify the market's drive towards compact, high-performance solutions tailored for industrial environments. Equipped with 12th-generation Intel processors, these devices offer robust features such as extensive I/O options and modular expansion capabilities.

Segments:

• Type: Single Board Computers (SBC), Rugged Industrial Box PC, Vehicle Computer, Internet of Things (IoT) Gateways

• Application: Industrial Automation, Transportation, Energy And Power, Other Applications

• End-User: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Others End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America dominated the embedded automation computers market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and industrial automation initiatives. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, propelled by rapid industrialization and increasing adoption of automation technologies.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global embedded automation computers market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/embedded-automation-computers-global-market-report

Embedded Automation Computers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Embedded Automation Computers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on embedded automation computers market size, embedded automation computers market drivers and trends, embedded automation computers market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The embedded automation computers market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

