Hydroelectric Power Generation Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Reach $381.60 Billion by 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hydroelectric power generation market has witnessed strong growth, expanding from $299.31 billion in 2023 to $316.93 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to government policies, environmental concerns, global energy demand, infrastructure development, and resource availability.

Rise in Clean Energy Consumption Drives Market Growth

The rise in clean energy consumption, driven by technological advancements, supportive policies, and climate change concerns, is expected to propel the hydroelectric power generation market to $381.60 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.8%. Hydroelectric power provides a reliable, renewable, and low-carbon source of electricity, offering significant economic, environmental, and social benefits.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Enel S.p.A., Électricité de France Group, and Engie Energy International focus on technological innovations like mini hydropower systems suitable for remote locations. These advancements contribute to the market's growth by enhancing efficiency and expanding accessibility.

In March 2022, Ricoh Company Ltd. introduced a pico-hydro generation system for factory drainage and irrigation canals, underscoring the industry's commitment to decentralized energy solutions.

Market Segments

• By Type: Dike Type, Diversion Hydropower Station, Mixed Type, Tide, Pumped Storage

• By Capacity: Small Hydro Power Plant (Up to 1MW), Medium Hydro Power Plant (1MW - 10MW), Large Hydro Power Plant (Above 10MW)

• By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the hydroelectric power generation market in 2023 and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. The region's leadership is driven by extensive infrastructure development and government initiatives promoting renewable energy sources.

Hydroelectric Power Generation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hydroelectric Power Generation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hydroelectric power generation market size, hydroelectric power generation market drivers and trends, hydroelectric power generation market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The hydroelectric power generation market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

