Self-healing concrete market size, share, revenue, trends and drivers for 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The self-healing concrete market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $50.45 billion in 2023 to $68.84 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to durability enhancement, infrastructure development, advancements in material science, sustainability concerns, preventive maintenance.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The self-healing concrete market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $215.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to smart cities initiatives, rising urbanization, infrastructure resilience, integration with green building practices, adoption in residential construction.

Growth driver of the self-healing concrete market

The ascending growth of the construction industry globally is expected to propel the growth of the self-healing concrete market going forward. The construction industry encompasses various activities related to the planning, design, development, and execution of structures, facilities, and infrastructure projects. Self-healing concrete is used in the construction industry to repair cracks and damage autonomously by mitigating the progression of micro-cracks; it can significantly extend the lifespan of infrastructure.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the self-healing concrete market include BASF SE, Holcim, HeidelbergCement, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika AG, Acciona Infraestructuras S.A., Akzo Nobel N.V., RPM International, Wacker Chemie AG, Tarmac, Breedon Group PLC, Corbion, GCP Applied Technologies, COWI A/S, Kryton, Giatec Scientific Inc.

Major companies operating in the self-healing concrete market are developing innovative products such as sustainable self-healing concrete with advanced features to serve customers better. Sustainable self-healing concrete is a type of construction material that possesses the ability to repair cracks and damage autonomously, enhancing its durability and longevity.

Segments:

1) By Type: Biotic, Abiotic

2) By Form: Intrinsic, Extrinsic, Capsule Based, Vascular

3) By End User: Residential, Industrial, Commercial, Civil Infrastructure

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading the Market

Europe was the largest region in the self-healing concrete market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of self-healing concrete.

Self-Healing Concrete Market Definition

Self-Healing Concrete Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Self-Healing Concrete Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on self-healing concrete market size, self-healing concrete market drivers and trends, self-healing concrete market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The non-pvc iv bags market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

