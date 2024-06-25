Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Market Overview and Statistic For 2024-2033

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiovascular ultrasound market, a pivotal diagnostic tool utilizing high-frequency sound waves to create detailed images of the heart and its blood vessels, has seen robust growth in recent years. Valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, it is projected to grow to $3.18 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

Rising Demand for Cardiovascular Imaging Drives Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) globally is a significant driver for the cardiovascular ultrasound market. Cardiovascular ultrasound, also known as echocardiography, plays a crucial role in the non-invasive assessment and management of various heart conditions. With over 695,000 deaths attributed to heart disease in the US alone in 2023, the need for effective diagnostic tools like cardiovascular ultrasound is more critical than ever.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens Healthineers AG are at the forefront of the cardiovascular ultrasound market. These key players focus on continuous innovation to enhance imaging technologies, including advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) integration and the development of handheld ultrasound systems.

In a strategic move, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. launched the Vscan Air SL, a portable ultrasound imaging system designed for rapid cardiac and vascular assessments. This handheld device integrates SignalMax and XDclear imaging performance technologies, ensuring high penetration, resolution, and sensitivity levels for enhanced diagnostic accuracy.

Market Segments

The cardiovascular ultrasound market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Transthoracic Echocardiography, Transesophageal Echocardiography, Fetal Echocardiography, Other Types

2) By Technology: 2D, 3D Or 4D, Doppler

3) By Display: Black Or White (B/W), Color

4) By End-Use: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Other End-Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Europe to Experience Fastest Growth

North America dominated the cardiovascular ultrasound market in 2023, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of diagnostic technologies. Meanwhile, Europe is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare expenditures and rising geriatric population.

