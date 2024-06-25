Global Carbon Credit Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Carbon Credit Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon credit market has experienced exponential growth, expanding from $398.4 billion in 2023 to $526.32 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.1%. This growth has been fueled by international climate agreements, corporate social responsibility initiatives, and investments in renewable energy and emission reduction projects. The market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1473.51 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 29.4%, driven by climate finance investments, expanding cap-and-trade systems, and global carbon pricing initiatives.

Increasing Transport Pollution Propels Market Growth

The growth of the carbon credit market is significantly driven by increasing transport pollution, which contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon credits play a crucial role in offsetting these emissions from transportation activities, including freight transportation and personal vehicles. Investments in sustainable practices and technologies through carbon offsets aim to improve the efficiency and sustainability of transport systems. For instance, transportation accounted for 29% of total US greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, highlighting the critical need for emission reduction strategies in this sector.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the carbon credit market include NRG Energy Inc., Atos SE, and South Pole Group AG, among others. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative solutions such as blockchain-based platforms to enhance transparency and traceability in carbon credit transactions. For example, Ernst & Young Global Limited's EY OpsChain ESG utilizes blockchain technology on Ethereum to provide verifiable CO2 emission data and ensure the authenticity of carbon offsets used by enterprises.

Segments:

• Type: Compliance, Voluntary

• Project Type: Avoidance Or Reduction Projects, Removal Or Sequestration Projects

• End-Use: Power, Energy, Aviation, Transportation, Buildings, Industrial, Other End-Uses

Region Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Steadily

In 2023, North America emerged as the largest region in the carbon credit market, driven by stringent environmental regulations and robust corporate sustainability initiatives. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth, supported by increasing adoption of carbon mitigation strategies across various industries.

