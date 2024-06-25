Submit Release
Xi Jinping to Attend the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying announces:

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. On June 28, China will hold the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and other commemorative events in Beijing.

President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important address at the commemorative conference.

