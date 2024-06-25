Hyatt Centric Gaoxin Xi'an Mural by Jansword Zhu Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards
Jansword Zhu's Exceptional Mural Design Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design CategoryCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jansword Zhu as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work, "Hyatt Centric Gaoxin Xi'an Mural." This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the design within the interior industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that showcases innovation and excellence.
The award-winning mural design by Jansword Zhu holds great relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By artistically depicting the historical origins of the Silk Road and the culturally rich city of Xi'an through a contemporary lens, the mural aligns with current trends of incorporating cultural elements and storytelling into interior spaces. This approach not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also provides a meaningful experience for visitors, setting a new standard for immersive design in the hospitality sector.
Stretching an impressive 61 meters in length and rising 5 meters in height, the Hyatt Centric Gaoxin Xi'an Mural stands out as a captivating focal point within the hotel. The design masterfully weaves together abstract and figurative elements, with the first section resembling a dragon head inspired by an engine, and the second segment showcasing three dynamic horses derived from Xi'an's rich cultural heritage. The incorporation of calligraphy strokes from the Tang dynasty adds an additional layer of depth and authenticity to the artwork, creating a truly unique and engaging visual experience.
The recognition bestowed upon the Hyatt Centric Gaoxin Xi'an Mural by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to Jansword Zhu's exceptional talent and dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This accolade is expected to inspire future projects within the Jansword Design studio, fostering a continued commitment to creating innovative and culturally relevant designs that captivate and inspire. The award also acts as a motivator for the entire team to maintain their pursuit of excellence and to further contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry.
Hyatt Centric Gaoxin Xi'an Mural was designed by Jansword Zhu, the founder and lead designer of Jansword Design studio.
https://competition.adesignaward.com/ada-winner-design.php?ID=157453
About Jansword Design
Jansword Design is a design studio focusing on branding, package design, and product design in a new style, especially on food, alcohol, and art-related cases. Founded by Jansword Zhu, a graduate of Musashino Art University, the studio offers trilingual communication and specializes in brand design, package design, and product design.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award is a significant recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and impact within their target market. These designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the remarkable skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Golden A' Design Award winners serve as industry benchmarks, inspiring further innovation and setting new standards for excellence in the field of interior space and exhibition design.
About A' Design Award
The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes and promotes outstanding design and innovation within the interior design industry. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, from visionary individuals to leading interior design firms, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to identify and celebrate superior designs that advance the industry and benefit society as a whole. Now in its 16th year, the A' Design Award remains committed to its philanthropic mission of creating a better world through the power of exceptional design.
Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://commercialinteriorawards.com
