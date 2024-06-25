NEBRASKA, June 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Counties Along Missouri River

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is acting proactively to mitigate the impact of any flooding that happens along the Missouri River. Today, he declared a state of emergency for those counties that abut the river, which will immediately free up state funds and resources, should the need arise. The proclamation confers authority to Nebraska’s Adjutant General to activate those resources, to protect lives and property.

Heavy rain in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa has resulted in severe flooding. Over the weekend, Gov. Pillen authorized the deployment of a military helicopter and four-member National Army Guard crew to assist the Iowa National Guard in search and rescue operations in and around Sioux City.

Gov. Pillen continues to receive updates from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the U.S. Corps of Engineers as to the status of the Missouri River. Both agencies are closely monitoring the impact to communities as the water’s crest continues downstream in the coming days.

The Governor's proclamation is included with this release.