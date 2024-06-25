Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,812 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Counties Along Missouri River

NEBRASKA, June 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529 

 

 

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Counties Along Missouri River

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is acting proactively to mitigate the impact of any flooding that happens along the Missouri River. Today, he declared a state of emergency for those counties that abut the river, which will immediately free up state funds and resources, should the need arise. The proclamation confers authority to Nebraska’s Adjutant General to activate those resources, to protect lives and property.

Heavy rain in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa has resulted in severe flooding. Over the weekend, Gov. Pillen authorized the deployment of a military helicopter and four-member National Army Guard crew to assist the Iowa National Guard in search and rescue operations in and around Sioux City. 

Gov. Pillen continues to receive updates from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the U.S. Corps of Engineers as to the status of the Missouri River. Both agencies are closely monitoring the impact to communities as the water’s crest continues downstream in the coming days.

The Governor's proclamation is included with this release.

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Counties Along Missouri River

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Counties Along Missouri River

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more