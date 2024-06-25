Rubber Gloves Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future
The powder-free segment held over two-thirds of the market share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance with the highest CAGR of 12.5% through 2030
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled “Rubber Gloves Market by Type (Powdered and Powder Free), Product (Disposable and Reusable), Material (Latex, Nitrile, Vinyl, and Others), and End-user Industry (Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Automotive, Machinery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.” The report estimates that the global rubber gloves market, valued at $34.0 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $122.5 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.
Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12212
Market Dynamics
- Drivers: Increased demand for rubber gloves in medical and healthcare sectors, and growing applications in chemical, oil & gas, and petrochemical industries are major growth drivers.
- Restraints: Challenges include latex sensitivity and reduced tactile sensitivity of nitrile gloves.
- Opportunities: Heightened awareness of hygiene practices provides new market growth opportunities.
Market Segmentation
- By Type: The powder-free segment held over two-thirds of the market share in 2020 and is expected to continue its dominance with the highest CAGR of 12.5% through 2030, driven by increased demand in hospitals and laboratories.
- By Product: The disposable gloves segment, accounting for around two-thirds of the market share in 2020, is projected to maintain its leading position and record the fastest growth rate of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by demand in sectors such as food & catering, spa & salons, photochemistry, automotive, and healthcare.
Regional Insights
- North America: Held nearly 40% of the global market share in 2020 due to high demand from research and development activities.
- Asia-Pacific: Anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.
Key Industry Players
- Hartalega Holdings Berhad
- Atlantic Safety Products Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd
- Mapa Professional
- Ansell Ltd.
- Supermax Corporation Berhad
- Top Glove Corporation Bhd
- Schield Scientific
- Unigloves (UK) Limited
Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rubber-gloves-market/purchase-options
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X