PHILIPPINES, June 25 - Press Release

June 25, 2024 "Ilapit ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa tao" -- Bong Go aids more than thousand displaced workers and inspects Super Health Center in Cataingan, Masbate On Monday, June 24, Senator Christopher "Bong Go" demonstrated his ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between the government and the people. During a recent visit to Masbate coinciding with their Bagat Dagat Festival, he inspected the construction of a new Super Health Center that aims to bring primary healthcare closer to communities, and provided aid to displaced workers to promote inclusive economic recovery. The visit was part of a series of activities aimed at uplifting the lives of struggling Filipinos, especially those in grassroots communities such as Cataingan town. In the gathering at the Cataingan Astrodome, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed food packs, meals, vitamins, face masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to more than 1,000 displaced workers. Additionally, select beneficiaries received shoes, bicycles, cell phones, and a watch. During the distribution, a particularly touching moment occurred when Go noticed Jennifer Guillon, a barefoot woman among the attendees. Moved by her situation, he personally invited her on stage and provided her with a pair of shoes. This gesture underscored the senator's deep personal commitment to addressing the immediate needs of his countrymen. "Prayoridad ko ang pagsuporta sa pro-poor programs at dapat po ay sikapin ng gobyerno na walang magutom na Pilipino. 'Yan po ang pakiusap ko parati sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan," reinforcing his commitment to providing substantial aid and services to those in need. With the support of the Senator, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also offered temporary employment to the workers through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. The senator highlighted that the TUPAD program offers livelihood assistance and imparts valuable skills to the beneficiaries. "This program equips our people with skills that can be useful in their daily lives and future endeavors. It also enables them to contribute positively to their community," Go added. Go then thanked government officials, including Cong. Wilton Kho, Cong. Ara Kho, Cong. Richard Kho, Governor Antonio Kho, Vice Governor Olga Kho, and Mayor Felipe Cabataña, among others, for their continuing service to their constituents. Go also pressed on with his scheduled visit to the nearly completed Super Health Center in Barangay Quezon, Cataingan. Despite the weather, he made sure he gets to meet the barangay health workers (BHWs) present who are essential in providing grassroots healthcare and provided them with gift packs as a form of support and recognition to their sacrifices. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 10 in Masbate. Additionally, as the chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the community to visit the Malasakit Center at the Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City that facilitates access to government medical assistance programs under one roof, specifically aimed at helping indigent patients. The Malasakit Centers program, which Go championed, has successfully established 165 Malasakit centers nationwide and assisted more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. It was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. "Nasa loob na po ng isang kwarto sa ilang mga pampublikong ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno na may medical assistance programs para hindi na kailangang pumila at bumyahe pa sa iba't ibang opisina para humingi ng tulong pampagamot," cited Go. "Pera naman ng taumbayan yan. Ibinabalik lang sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na serbisyo o tulong pampagamot," he stated further. Go has also been instrumental in spearheading numerous developmental projects across Masbate as vice chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. These include major road construction and concreting projects such as the Asid-Tigbao-Bara-Malbug Road and the Malubi-Cabangcalan-Dayhagan-Tinigban-Mataba Road in Masbate. In Aroroy, the focus has been on enhancing road connectivity with multiple concreting projects, while Baleno and Balud have benefited from similar infrastructural enhancements, improving access and facilitating economic growth. Through Go's support, multi-purpose buildings and public facilities have also been erected or upgraded in various towns, including a notable Multi-Purpose Building at Aroroy Municipal College and similar community-centric projects in Cataingan and San Jacinto. He also supported the Construction the Masbate Sports Arena, among many others. Additionally, environmental protection and public safety have been addressed through flood control projects in Cataingan and Monreal. Emergency services in Masbate have also been enhanced with the provision of ambulances and necessary medical equipment to Baleno, Batuan, Dimasalang, Mandaon, and Milagros. Reinforcing his mandate to serve, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos, stated, "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo, at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah."