Enchantika Studios Releases July Freemium Art Magazine
Enchantika Studios releases Modern Art magazine and continues to provide a unique take on art accessibility.
Imagine browsing through a magazine, spotting a piece of original art that you really like, and being able to download it immediately for less than 7 cents.”MARICOPA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enchantika Studios announced the release of the second edition of its unconventional magazine, "Enchantika Studios MODERN ART Magazine." This innovative publication offers a unique experience for art enthusiasts by providing free and paid subscription options designed to give everyone instantaneous access to high-quality contemporary art.
The free edition of the magazine allows readers to explore the artwork, click on an image they like, and be taken instantly to the corresponding store listing to see display options and make a purchase. For those seeking a more direct experience, the paid version enables subscribers to instantly download the artwork without going through a payment process. The paid version is priced at $20 per year, giving subscribers access to 288 images with over 4,300 image variations each year.
"Imagine browsing through a magazine, spotting a piece of original art that you really like, and being able to download it immediately for less than 7 cents," commented Joe DiDonato, Co-Founder of Enchantika Studios. "Our vision for this unique magazine is to make exquisite art accessible and affordable for everyone - instantly."
In the free version, readers are instantly connected to the item's store listing when they click on an art piece. Each piece is priced at $5 or less. The free edition of this second issue is available here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/EnchantikaArtWorld-July2024, and both types of subscriptions can be obtained at www.EnchantikaStudios.com.
The subscription version offers a more seamless experience. Readers can instantly download all images by clicking on a piece of artwork in the digital magazine. Each image is available in 15 different variations, ranging from square to various portrait and landscape aspect ratios. The company says these variations provide maximum flexibility for various canvas and frame sizes. This unique subscription model includes 12 issues per year, offering subscribers access to 288 downloadable images annually, including 4,320 different variations of the images in high resolution. According to the company, these high-res files can be used for large art pieces and even wall-sized murals.
About Enchantika Studios
Enchantika Studios is a digital sanctuary for art lovers, offering a wide range of original art pieces that are as affordable as they are captivating. The studio believes that art should be an integral part of every home and is committed to making art accessible to everyone, one beautiful download at a time. Pictures are available individually, in bundles, or as part of a freemium subscription model.
July Modern Art Welcome