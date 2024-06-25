Antimicrobial Textiles Market Potential Growth Areas and New Opportunities

Antimicrobial Textiles Market Trends

The rising need for antimicrobial medical textiles within the healthcare sector and a growing awareness of health and hygiene are key growth drivers.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antimicrobial Textiles Market by Fabric (Polyester, Polyamide, Cotton, and Others), Active Agent (Metal & Metallic Salts, Synthetic Organic Compounds, and Bio-Based Agents), and Application (Medical Textiles, Home Textiles, Apparels, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Market Size: The global antimicrobial textiles industry was valued at $10.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8300

Key Insights

Market Drivers:

- Increased Demand in Healthcare: The rising need for antimicrobial medical textiles within the healthcare sector and a growing awareness of health and hygiene are key growth drivers.

- Pandemic Impact: COVID-19 heightened the demand for antimicrobial textiles, with a focus on infection control, leading to increased adoption by medical staff and the general public.

Market Restraints:

Environmental and Health Concerns: Usage of antimicrobial agents poses potential risks, and price fluctuations of raw materials can inhibit growth.

Opportunities:

Emerging Markets: Expanding healthcare sectors in emerging economies are expected to create significant growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

By Fabric:

- Cotton: Dominates the market with nearly 50% share in 2019. Known for its versatile applications from medical textiles to antimicrobial apparel.

- Polyester: Expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period due to rising disposable income and awareness in developing countries.

By Application:

- Medical Textiles: Held the largest market share in 2019, over 40%, and anticipated to maintain dominance through 2027 with a CAGR of 7.8%. Driven by the healthcare sector's growth in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

- Others: Includes apparels, home textiles, etc.

Regional Insights

- North America: Leading region with over one-third market share in 2019, attributed to a well-established consumer base and growing health awareness.

- Asia-Pacific: Poised to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027, driven by a developing healthcare sector, significant textile manufacturing presence, and increased military fabric expenditure.

Leading Market Players

- Aditya Birla Group (ABG)

- Fuji Chemical Industries, Ltd.

- Herculite, Inc.

- Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL)

- Kolon Industries, Inc.

- Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd. (Response Fabrics)

- Sanitized AG

- Sarex Textile Chemicals

- Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Toyobo)

- Vardhman Holdings Limited (Vardhman Holdings)

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-textiles-market/purchase-options