MPD Searching for Suspects in an Aggravated Assault
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in identifying suspects in an aggravated assault.
On Sunday, June 23, 2024 at approximately 9:25 p.m., the suspects assaulted the victim in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast. After the assault, the suspects then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatning injuries.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24095970