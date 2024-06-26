Hiland Dairy Celebrates National Dairy Month by Donating Milk to Area Feeding America® Food Banks
EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of National Dairy Month and on behalf of our dedicated dairy farmers, Hiland Dairy is proud to partner with 15 Feeding America® network food banks across a six-state region, including Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Each food bank will receive one to two pallets of Hiland Fresh 2% Lactose-Free Milk, totaling 4,104 gallons and equating to 65,664 eight-ounce servings.
The food banks that will be receiving the fresh milk include:
- Mid-South Food Bank, Memphis, TN
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nashville, TN
- Central Texas Food Bank, Austin, TX
- Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth, TX
- Houston Food Bank, Houston, TX
- North Texas Food Bank, Plano, TX
- San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio, TX
- East Texas Food Bank, Tyler, TX
- Food Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, NE
- Ozarks Food Harvest, Springfield, MO
- Harvesters, Kansas City, MO
- Arkansas Foodbank, Little Rock, AR
- River Valley Regional Food Bank, Fort Smith, AR
- Kansas Food Bank, Wichita, KS
- Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Bethel Heights, AR
- Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
- Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Tulsa, OK
The donations will be coordinated at each of our plant locations on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Hiland Dairy and our farmer-owners are committed to producing nutritious dairy products and ensuring they reach those in need. National Dairy Month in June is a perfect opportunity to emphasize our commitment to this cause.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center
Kathy Broniecki
The food banks that will be receiving the fresh milk include:
- Mid-South Food Bank, Memphis, TN
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Nashville, TN
- Central Texas Food Bank, Austin, TX
- Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth, TX
- Houston Food Bank, Houston, TX
- North Texas Food Bank, Plano, TX
- San Antonio Food Bank, San Antonio, TX
- East Texas Food Bank, Tyler, TX
- Food Bank for the Heartland, Omaha, NE
- Ozarks Food Harvest, Springfield, MO
- Harvesters, Kansas City, MO
- Arkansas Foodbank, Little Rock, AR
- River Valley Regional Food Bank, Fort Smith, AR
- Kansas Food Bank, Wichita, KS
- Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, Bethel Heights, AR
- Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK
- Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Tulsa, OK
The donations will be coordinated at each of our plant locations on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Hiland Dairy and our farmer-owners are committed to producing nutritious dairy products and ensuring they reach those in need. National Dairy Month in June is a perfect opportunity to emphasize our commitment to this cause.
About Hiland Dairy Foods
Hiland Dairy is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include milk, dips, cottage cheese, flavored milk, sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, butter, cheese, and eggnog. In addition, Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and produces and distributes various other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.
Hiland employs 4,000 throughout Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Hiland's milk comes from our farmers-owners just miles from their processing plants, where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center
Kathy Broniecki
Hiland Dairy
+1 402-558-0637
KathyB@envoyinc.com